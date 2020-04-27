Out with the old, in with the new.

The New England Patriots lost several key members of their defense this offseason, including linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts and safety Duron Harmon.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty has admitted those players will be hard to replace, but he's already a fan of one of the team's new guys: safety Kyle Dugger.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

McCourty welcomed Dugger on Twitter shortly after New England selected the Lenoir-Rhyne product with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But McCourty, who co-hosted his "Double Coverage" podcast with twin brother Jason McCourty on Sunday, also reached out to his new teammate in real life and came away with a positive first impression, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Connection made: On his "Double Coverage" podcast, @McCourtyTwins (D-Mac) says he has already made contact with top draft pick Kyle Dugger (second round, No. 37).



"I've talked to him. Kid's ready to work. You have to appreciate that," he says pic.twitter.com/OiIjFvTqRa



— Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 27, 2020

Dugger was a bit under the radar as the only Division II player taken in this year's draft, but a willingness to work is one of his strong suits: A scout described the 6-foot-1, 215-pound safety as "a really bright kid" and "super athletic" to our Phil Perry.

Dugger may not see the field right away with Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Terrence Brooks and Adrian Phillips ahead of him on the safety depth chart. But he can learn from two veteran leaders in McCourty and Chung and hopefully continue a tradition of smart, versatile safeties to lead New England's secondary.

Devin McCourty shares strong first impression of Patriots' Kyle Dugger originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston