Devin McCourty shares another great story on Tom Brady's legendary work ethic

Tom Brady's work ethic is among the best the NFL has ever seen, and one of his former New England Patriots teammates recently shared another great story about the legendary quarterback's dedication to improving his skills.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who played 10 seasons with Brady, recently crashed a high school football team's Zoom meeting with his brother Jason. During the video, he shared a story about how Brady threw a red-zone interception in practice and watched 109 (!) plays later that night to make sure the same mistake didn't happen in the game that weekend.

Preparation is perhaps the most common denominator among successful NFL teams, and no franchise has been better prepared on a weekly basis more consistently than the Patriots. Two of the people most responsible for that impressive preparation are Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Brady's preparation and work ethic set a fantastic example for his Patriots teammates over the 20 seasons he spent in New England, and his new teammates with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should similarly benefit once the entire team is able to practice together.

