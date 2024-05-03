Devin McCourty says Jerod Mayo tried to get him to join coaching staff

Former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty revealed Patriots coach Jerod Mayo offerered him a position on the staff.

McCourty currently works for NBC Sports, after retiring from the NFL in 2023.

Mayo created a buzz this week when he said he would welcome Tom Brady on his coaching staff in New England. As it stands right now, the Patriots currently have two former players as assistant coaches in inside linebackers coach Dont’a Hightower and assistant wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood.

McCourty respectfully declined Mayo’s offer, for now.

“I’m old and washed up. He tried to get me to coach,” McCourty told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams”. “That’s his thing with all the older guys. He said, ‘I don’t know if they’ll walk in back playing, but we got a spot for them on the staff.’ But nah, those hours aren’t meant for my life right now.”

McCourty would certainly bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the coaching staff, as the safety remained a staple on the Patriots defensive unit for many years.

He still remains close with Mayo to this day. However, the time isn’t right for him to return as a coach right now. But in the future, who knows?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire