Devin McCourty reveals ideal playing destination for Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty sees an interesting scenario where Tom Brady could return to the NFL. That scenario, however, would not take him back to New England.

In what would be an interesting twist, McCourty could see Brady calling Miami home, if he decided to return to football.

It would be an ideal move, given that Miami has wide receivers like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They also made a major move recently, acquiring Jalen Ramsey on the defensive side of the football. The Dolphins have the pieces to win, and this is something that could make Miami enticing to Brady.

McCourty spoke on Chris Long’s “Green Light” podcast recently and mused over the idea, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Gio Rivera.

“Yo, I think he’s done, until Miami kind of worked itself out,” said McCourty. “I’m not saying he’s going to [join the Miami Dolphins], but I would not be surprised if he decided like, ‘Yo, I’m living in Miami now. They just got Jalen Ramsey.’ They got a lot of things that can go right over there.

“…Just knowing him, the thought that he can throw the ball to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Like, I could see him very excited about the idea.”

It would certainly be bittersweet to see Brady in a Dolphins uniform.

The move would make sense, given that the quarterback would not have to leave the state of Florida. Nevertheless, this is pure speculation on Brady, who is still enjoying retirement.

