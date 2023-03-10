This Devin McCourty response to playing for another team was epic

It appears that Devin McCourty will not play for any other team besides the New England Patriots. The veteran safety recently shut down a recruiting pitch from Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Joseph-Day tweeted at McCourty in an effort to get him to Los Angeles.

McCourty, who officially announced his retirement on Friday, has spent the entirety of his career with the Patriots, beginning when he was drafted in 2010. Since then, he has compiled a career that has included three Super Bowls and three Second-Team All-Pro selections. McCourty has also made the Pro Bowl twice.

It appears that all of his accomplishments will remain in a Patriots uniform, as he tweeted the best response for Joseph-Day.

😂😂😂😂I only look good in a pats uniform bro https://t.co/2ZevsS87Jv — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 10, 2023

It would have been odd to see McCourty in anything other than a Patriots uniform. We’ll never have to with the legendary safety’s career officially coming to a close.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire