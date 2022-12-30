Devin McCourty responded to Kyle Van Noy’s Bill Belichick comments

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is defending his coach, following comments made by a former teammate.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy told media members on Wednesday that Chargers head coach Brandon Staley builds relationships with every player on the team, while also indicating Belichick did not do that.

McCourty appeared on WEEI Friday morning and came to the defense of his coach. The former Rutgers product has spent 13 seasons in New England. If nothing else, he’s become familiar with Bill Belichick’s mannerisms and the way he does things.

McCourty has been a constant in what has been a changing Patriots roster over the years. With two Pro Bowl appearances and multiple Super Bowl rings, the safety has become a mainstay on the Patriots defense. He also recognizes that Belichick may differ a bit from Staley.

“You gotta realize, Van Noy’s a very ‘make-me-feel-good’ kind of guy,” said McCourty. “So, he’ll love for a coach to text him like happy birthday on his birthday in March. So when his birthday shows up in March, I’m sure Staley might shoot him a text.

“If he needs that kind of communication, no, we’re not getting that from Bill. You’re not going to get like a reminder text about your anniversary that’s coming up. But as far as communicating with the team, like what you need to do, as a player football-wise, we get that. Like, that’s what it is here. I think each coach is different.”

McCourty helps lead a veteran defense that has been a bright spot this season for New England. The Patriots are currently ranked eighth in the NFL in total defense. McCourty is having a solid season in his own right, as he has three interceptions on the year.

He might not always get texts from Belichick, but he did get three Super Bowl rings, while contributing to the greatest dynasty in NFL history. Surely, that counts for something, right?

