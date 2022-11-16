Devin McCourty regrets making this comment during the bye week

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty was a guest on CBS’ Pregame Show during the Patriots’ bye week on Sunday. He made a comment on the show he says he regrets now.

McCourty relayed a story from Giants safety Xavier McKinney, who compared the culture of current Giants head coach Brian Daboll with the culture of former Giants coach Joe Judge. Daboll was an assistant for the Patriots from 2000-2006 and 2013-2016.

McKinney told McCourty that Daboll was more of a players head coach, and it was a little bit of a contrast in style in comparison to when Judge was the head coach.

These aren’t exactly outlandish comments, but Judge is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Patriots. They do not exactly portray him in the best way, either.

McCourty was asked about his comments on Monday afternoon and admitted that he probably should’ve been more careful when speaking, as transcribed by Zack Cox of NESN.com.

“I was more talking about the kind of personality of how Dabes is, laughing, joking,” said McCourty. “We were on the show and they did a segment with [Giants defensive backs] Julian Love and Adoree’ Jackson. They started rapping Notorious B.I.G., and right away, they were like, ‘Oh, that’s Daboll,’ because he loves B.I.G. That’s just a funny thing of being around him. That’s how he is.

“So that’s what McKinney was talking about, and again, I learned a lesson. I probably shouldn’t have mentioned a former coach and a guy that’s here, because now I’m sure headlines are running wild with what I said or didn’t say that came across in a certain way.”

McCourty will be looking to make headlines in a different way in Week 11.

The Patriots play the New York Jets on Sunday and look to inch their way up the playoff standings. A win on Sunday against the Jets could be big for New England considering how tight the AFC playoff race is.

