Devin McCourty recovering from shoulder surgery

Veteran Patriots safety Devin McCourty has not said whether he will be playing next season and any offseason preparation for another year on the field will include rehabbing from surgery.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that McCourty is recovering from shoulder surgery. There’s no word on the specific kind of operation McCourty had or how long he might be sidelined as a result.

McCourty started every game for the Patriots during the regular season and played 97 percent of their defensive snaps. He had 71 tackles, four interceptions, and a fumble recovery in those appearances.

After the Patriots’ loss to the Bills in Week 18, McCourty said he will spend some time “just figuring out what makes me happy” before deciding whether or not to return for a 14th NFL season. He is not under contract for 2023.

