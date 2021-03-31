Devin McCourty puts Patriots' historic offseason into perspective

McCourty's perspective on Patriots' historic offseason should excite fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots hit a low point in Devin McCourty's New England tenure last season. But the veteran safety has good reason for optimism entering 2021.

That's because Bill Belichick went on a massive spending spree in free agency, acquiring 12 new players (and a 13th via trade in Trent Brown) while handing out more than $150 million in guaranteed money to bolster both sides of the ball following a disappointing 7-9 campaign.

House money

Money Kraft spent to purchase the franchise in 1994

$172M

Money the Patriots have guaranteed to new signings (estimate)

$162.5M

Variation

Double

McCourty's excitement grew with each new signing, and after the dust settled, he realized that this was an offseason unlike any other in New England.

"In my 11 years here, we haven't had an offseason like this," McCourty said Wednesday during an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football."

"I'm just excited. As fans and people that watch the sport, they always want their team to spend big in free agency. I'm all about trying to get a better team going out there and competing and trying to get back to the playoffs. So, I'm excited."

Two of our favorite guys, @McCourtyTwins, joined #GMFB!



We talk about the 2021 season, @CameronNewton, @TomBrady, "Smoothie Blitz Campaign", "Double Coverage With The McCourty Twins" podcast & more!



"I look forward to being able to mentor the younger guys and help them grow." pic.twitter.com/seKuhymaQk — GMFB (@gmfb) March 31, 2021

McCourty said he's already been texting with some of the new players -- a list that includes talented tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith, wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne and Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon -- and "can't wait" to get to work this offseason.

Story continues

Patriots Talk Podcast: Jimmy G holds the leverage in San Fran. What's that mean for the Patriots? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Some might argue New England's new additions don't make the team a real contender as long as Cam Newton is the quarterback. The 31-year-old struggled mightily in the passing game last year (177 yards per game with eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions) and enters 2021 with concerns about his ability to throw.

But Newton has the respect of a team captain in McCourty, who praised the veteran QB as a "great leader" and believes Newton can help the Patriots bond this season -- especially if the team can gather in one locker room, unlike last year when they had to have separate locker room areas due to COVID protocols.

"We had so many hilarious conversations," McCourty said. "Sometimes it'd be three or four guys in there, but the whole half of the locker room would end up in the conversation going back and forth with him. ... I'm looking forward to having our full locker room.

"... He's just been a great guy. I think his work ethic and his leadership was great for our offense last year in a year where we needed it."

Whether Newton can be a great player -- and whether New England adds another QB to compete with the starting job -- remains to be seen, but morale appears high in Foxboro after the team's worst season in 20 years.