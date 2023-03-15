Devin McCourty put a lot of effort in this thank you to Patriots fans

Former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty took the time to thank New England fans in the biggest way possible. The safety purchased 37 billboards throughout the greater Boston area in an effort to thank the fans.

The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported that a retirement press conference would occur next Tuesday.

McCourty was a major part of the New England secondary over the years. Since being drafted out of Rutgers in 2010, he has been a staple in the defensive backfield. He was a key part of several Super Bowl-winning teams and played hard until the very end. He tallied 71 tackles and four interceptions in his final season with the Patriots.

NE I F$&KIN LOVE YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/tnXqF2J6J9 — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) March 14, 2023

He will undoubtedly be missed on the field next season by fans, and with his latest gesture, it’s obvious the feeling of appreciation is mutual.

