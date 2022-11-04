Devin McCourty poured water on Bill Belichick and lived to tell the story

How do you celebrate New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s legendary feat of surpassing George Halas as the second winningest coach in NFL history?

A simple pat on the back, handshake or even a hug would suffice for most individuals. But longtime Patriots corner Devin McCourty broke out the big boy pants and decided to do the one thing few men, if any, would ever do in that situation: He poured water on Belichick.

“No, no Bill can’t catch me anyway if anything would have happened. I like my chances [of getting away],” McCourty said, when speaking about the incident.

But McCourty didn’t have to run.

Belichick, the most no-nonsense person in the room, simply stood there smiling. Surprisingly, the Patriots head coach has been smiling a lot this season, even through the tough stretches when the team has struggled.

Perhaps he’s finally taking a step back and enjoying his accomplishments, while still actively trying to add to them.

“I look at it this way. Obviously, I would say, over my time here, Bill has accomplished a lot of great things, and I would say most of the time it’s not a big deal,” said McCourty. “But [No.] 2 all time—I don’t know, let’s say worst case scenario is he gets angry and he cuts me, I still think that moment would have been well worth me saying, ‘Hey man, we doused Bill with water to show our appreciation for his consistency, what he brings and his accomplishment was a big deal.'”

If McCourty poured water on Belichick for moving into second place, one can only imagine what the team will end up doing when he surpasses Don Shula at No. 1.

That might be worthy of a Gatorade moment.

