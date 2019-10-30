Devin McCourty: Patriots and Ravens 'don't like each other very much'

All signs point to Sunday night's matchup between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens being the most entertaining Pats game of the season thus far.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson presents a new challenge for the "Boogeymen" Patriots defense with his big-play ability both through the air and on the ground. And while Jackson has plenty of love for Pats QB Tom Brady, make no mistake about it: these two teams aren't fond of one another.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty admitted as much during his press conference on Wednesday, and the 32-year-old is ready for "battle."

"Any time you take two good teams and you play them on a Sunday night game, you're going to get their best shot ... It's going to be a battle," said McCourty.

"For this week, you're going to have two teams that, you know, I will probably go out there to say don't like each other very much and will go out there and try and beat each other. It's going to be as competitive of a game we've had this year."

McCourty is part of a relentless Patriots defense that has scored four touchdowns while only allowing three offensive TDs so far this season. So needless to say, the Ravens have their work cut out for them.

Kickoff for this much-anticipated Week 9 matchup is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to Pregame Live on NBC Sports Boston at 7:30 p.m. ET. and Postgame Live immediately after the game.

