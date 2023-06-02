Devin McCourty notes this former Patriot as one of the worst to tackle

Devin McCourty had a former New England Patriots running back in mind when discussing which player was one of the toughest to tackle in his NFL career.

That player was former three-time Pro Bowler Steven Jackson.

Jackson was a bulldozer over the course of his career, recording 2,764 carries for 11,438 yards and 59 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. He measured in at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds and was difficult to tackle when going downhill.

McCourty found that out the hard way and reminisced about his difficulties in a tweet on Friday morning. The safety faced the running back in a preseason game in 2010 and got a first-hand look at Jackson’s abilities.

For what it’s worth, the Rams beat the Patriots in that game by a 36-35 margin.

It’s interesting to look back now and see which players McCourty remembers facing the most. If anything, it’s a testament to his impressive longevity.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire

