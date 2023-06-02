Devin McCourty notes this former Patriot as one of the worst to tackle

Devin McCourty had a former New England Patriots running back in mind when discussing which player was one of the toughest to tackle in his NFL career.

That player was former three-time Pro Bowler Steven Jackson.

Jackson was a bulldozer over the course of his career, recording 2,764 carries for 11,438 yards and 59 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. He measured in at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds and was difficult to tackle when going downhill.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

McCourty found that out the hard way and reminisced about his difficulties in a tweet on Friday morning. The safety faced the running back in a preseason game in 2010 and got a first-hand look at Jackson’s abilities.

For what it’s worth, the Rams beat the Patriots in that game by a 36-35 margin.

Man I remember my rookie year we played the rams in the preseason and @JasonMcCourty text me like wait till you see Steven Jackson in pregame…one of the worst guys to even think about tackling in the open field 😂😂😂 https://t.co/RcM1cLH0dM — Devin McCourty (@devinmccourty) May 31, 2023

It’s interesting to look back now and see which players McCourty remembers facing the most. If anything, it’s a testament to his impressive longevity.

Advertisement

More Patriots News!

Patriots TE Mike Gesicki primed for big role offensively Patriots fans will love this Tyquan Thornton prediction from Mac Jones Another ESPN report links Patriots to star WR DeAndre Hopkins

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire