Devin McCourty on missed Rams pass-interference penalty: ‘I’m sorry’ from league does absolutely nothing

Devin McCourty on missed Rams pass-interference penalty: Im sorry from league does absolutely nothing originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Devin McCourty shared his feelings about the pass interference call that wasn't in the NFC Championship Game during Monday's Quick Slants. He also had a suggestion for possible improvement.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I saw [New Orleans Saints head coach] Sean Payton said after the game the league said it was PI and helmet-to-helmet," said McCourty from the Patriots Hall of Fame. "I'm not a fan of reviewing. You watch any play in slow motion, there's probably gonna be pass interference. But one thing they could do is make being an official more inviting.

"Have these refs as full-time jobs so they don't have to work in the offseason," McCourty added. "Give them higher pay, give them a union so we have guys working on their craft year-in and year-out like the players do, so that we're not here in an NFC Championship Game with a chance to go to the Super Bowl and then getting a call from the league office that says, ‘Hey, I'm sorry.' That does absolutely nothing for the group of guys that was just playing."

The NFL's officials do have a union, the NFL Referee's Association, and the league has moved in the past two seasons to give some officials full-time status (there were 24 full-time officials in 2018). But McCourty's overall point is that rules changes aren't the antidote. Better preparation and execution is.

Maybe it's also time for the league to do away with "all-star crews" in the postseason. When a group of officials is thrown together, the trust and camaraderie within the group isn't going to be the same as it is within a group that worked together for 20 games.

Story continues

Had there been greater familiarity within the crew in New Orleans, maybe a back judge, for instance, could have thrown his flag to at least start a conversation with the presiding official on the scene. If the ref on the play feels strongly, you pick it up. How often have we seen the late flag from a seemingly out-of-position official come flying in? A fair amount.

In the NBA and Major League Baseball, refs and umpires routinely ask for help. It seems more rare in the NFL.

As for the play itself, Jason McCourty understood the decision of Rams corner Nickell Robey-Coleman's to obliterate Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis.

"That's called panic as a DB," said Jason McCourty. "It's like, ‘I don't want to be that guy.' We talk about that, you're out there on the corner and some guy double-moves you, hits you with a stutter-and-go, tackle him so you don't give up the touchdown. That technique was a little bit different but the thinking behind it I understand."

The twins didn't want to get too far into the officiating morass, however.

When a Twitter question came in about the Chiefs running pick plays in the AFC Championship Game, Devin said, "One play was definitely a pick play," likely referring to the devastating clear-out block thrown that set up the Chiefs' final touchdown

"You get fined for commenting on officiating," Jason reminded.

"I didn't comment on officiating, I said that was an illegal pick play," Devin countered.

"But . . . you're commenting on officiating."

"No, that was an illegal pick play. Just like Phil Dorsett had an illegal pick play they called."

"But they didn't call it on Kansas City," Jason pointed out.

At that, Devin threw up his hands and just said, "I mean . . . "

Thanks to our guy @TomGilesNBCS pinch-hitting for me with @McCourtyTwins Monday ... elicited this exchange on the Chiefs late-game pick plays pic.twitter.com/VAiz70YLRN — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) January 22, 2019

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.