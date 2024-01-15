Devin McCourty made strong case for Bill Belichick as Cowboys coach

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers by a 48-32 margin on Sunday afternoon. This included trailing in the game at one point by a 27-7 score.

Several NFL personalities chimed in, including former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty, who believes Bill Belichick would have had the Cowboys more prepared if he coached the team.

The loss ended what was a 12-6 season for Dallas. It was also the second loss in a wild card playoff game in three years for the organization. Decisions are going to have to be made, as talented Cowboys teams continue to fall short.

McCourty implored for the organization to make Belichick the next head coach, as transcribed by WEEI’s Mike Kadlick.

“If Bill Belichick is the guy that comes in there, this team will never show up for a playoff game like that,” said McCourty. “That’s one thing I promise you. …If they have the opportunity to get Coach Belichick in there, you don’t turn that down.”

It will be interesting to see what the Cowboys do and where Belichick lands with both parties clearly needing a fresh start.

