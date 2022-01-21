Safety Devin McCourty wrapped up his 12th season with the Patriots in last Saturday’s loss to the Bills and the end of the season also marked the end of his contract.

It could also mark the end of his career. On the podcast that he hosts with his brother Jason, McCourty said that he’s not going to “think about football for at least a month or two” before considering whether to continue playing in the NFL.

“I haven’t had a dropoff in athletic ability and the physical traits to play the game. So it all really comes down to mentally and being ready and being able to tap back in and go through a full season,” McCourty said, via NESN.com. “I think those are the things you have to think about. But I’m definitely going to take my time and see what happens for the future. I try not to say, ‘I’ll never do this’ or ‘I’m only going to do that’ and just kind of let it play itself out and see how it goes.”

McCourty called the 47-17 loss to the Bills frustrating, but said that he thinks the Patriots’ future is “really bright on what they’ll be able to develop and accomplish in the years coming.” Based on the timeline McCourty laid out, it will be a while before we know if New England goes back to being a we in his mind.

Devin McCourty: I’m going to take my time and see what happens for the future originally appeared on Pro Football Talk