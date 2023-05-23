Devin McCourty lands at NBC

The McCourty twins are taking over the NFL’s media.

Jason McCourty joined NFL Network last year. This year, Devin McCourty will join NBC, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

Devin will be part of Football Night in America, the highest-rated studio show in all of sports, despite my own involvement in it.

Devin McCourty was a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2010. He spent his entire 13-year career with New England, starting as a cornerback and switching early in his career to safety

He won three Super Bowls and qualified for two Pro Bowls. He was a second-team All-Pro three times — in his rookie year of 2010, in 2013, and in 2016.

