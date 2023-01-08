The Bills opened Sunday’s game against the Patriots with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, but that was not the start of a runaway win in front of their home crowd.

Mac Jones threw a pair of touchdowns and Patriots safety Devin McCourty picked Bills quarterback Josh Allen off deep in New England territory to kill a scoring chance in the final seconds of the first half. That sent the two teams to halftime with a 14-14 tie.

The Bills are the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win while the Patriots clinch a playoff berth if they win. A Bills loss and a Bengals win would make the Bills the No. 3 seed for the start of the postseason.

Jones is 13-of-16 for 119 yards overall. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker have the touchdowns for the Pats and Rhamondre Stevenson has chipped in 49 yards from scrimmage.

Allen was 12-of-19 for 96 yards and a touchdown before the McCourty pick. He’s been sacked twice on third downs to force punts, however, and those miscues have joined the interception in keeping things tight in Buffalo.

Devin McCourty interception sends Pats, Bills to halftime tied at 14 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk