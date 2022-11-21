Devin McCourty is hyped in on-field interview with Giardi after beating Jets in Week 11
The Rams suffered their 4th straight loss of the season to the Saints in Week 11 and here are 6 immediate takeaways from the game.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
The Bengals' Joe Burrow had 275 passing yards through three quarters during Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.
A veteran running back, Gordon could land with a contender seeking depth.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Southern California's defeat of UCLA moved the Trojans closer to the College Football Playoff in this week's bowl projections. Clemson still leads.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
The Chiefs’ left tackle caught the attention of fans with his introduction.
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
A look at where the Bears would be drafting if the season ended after Week 11.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
The Broncos are cutting ties with running back Melvin Gordon
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
After joining the Eagles earlier in the week, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh shined in their debuts. By Dave Zangaro
The Cowboys took out their frustrations against the Vikings with a dominant performance in all phases of the game.
When your defense only gives up three points and your team still doesn't win, the problem falls pretty squarely on you, the quarterback. Wilson doesn't seem to think so.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, the new and hip offensive whiz, crafted a game plan on Sunday that could have landed his quarterback in the emergency room. Kirk Cousins was under siege by Dallas' elite pass rush during a 40-3 trouncing by the Cowboys. The Vikings managed a meager 183 yards of offense, 3.4 yards a snap. Fortunately for the Vikings, they have a short turnaround until their ...