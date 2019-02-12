Devin McCourty has a great story about Bill Belichick's obsession with detail originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Bill Belichick hates answering questions about the weather, but don't be fooled: Like literally everything else, he studies it intently.

You've seen the clip of the New England Patriots head coach getting irritated about the Mercedez-Benz Stadium roof being open prior to Super Bowl LIII, but safety Devin McCourty has another great story to share about Belichick's crazy attention to detail.

Here's what McCourty told The MMQB's Albert Breer in a recent interview:

I remember my rookie year, we played Jets late in the season, and Bill came up to me in pregame and said, ‘Do you feel that? The wind is blowing this way, so if they're trying to throw a ‘9' route, going towards the lighthouse, the wind will carry it back inside, so make sure you get your head around. The ball won't get there, the wind is too strong.' And I remember running and turning around, and the ball just came right to me. Easy interception. He was right.

Here's video evidence of that play: McCourty's interception on a Mark Sanchez deep ball during Week 12 of the 2010 season.

The key to Belichick's greatness is that he leaves no stone unturned, and this Exhibit A.

McCourty and his brother, cornerback Jason McCourty, also updated Breer about where they stand on retirement after Devin hinted at the possibility during Super Bowl week.

"I just want to rest right now and see how I feel," Devin told Breer. "I think after the Media Night, people thought I was more retiring over anything. And I just said I would think about it. For me, I just want to see my body get healthy and feel better, and see how I feel. My wife already said she doesn't want to see me stay at home yet, so I already got one going against me on being at home."

"For me, right now, I'm just hanging out with the kids and the wife," Jason told Breer. "I'm a free agent, so it's a matter of letting due process take place. So however that shakes out, we'll see."

