Devin McCourty excited about offensive possibilities with Mike Gesicki

Tight end Mike Gesicki was one of the big acquisitions in the New England Patriots’ 2023 offseason.

He comes to the organization after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins. When speaking with NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, former New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty said he believes Gesicki will be an asset to the offense.

He went over some of the Patriots’ offensive weapons and made sure to mention the former Penn State tight end. Gesicki is coming off a season with Miami that saw him record 32 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns. Now, he could play a major role for a New England offense looking for a vertical weapon at the tight end position.

McCourty offered insight into the mismatch capabilities Gesicki brings to the table.

“That’s how we saw him,” McCourty said. “Every time he checked into the game we would call personnel and we would put ‘light’ at the end of it. He’s a tight end but ‘light’ would remind us that it’s really a receiver.

“I think he’ll probably be their best mismatch when it comes to game plan and getting him matched up. He had a great year in 2021. A new offense comes in and doesn’t fit him (in 2022 and his numbers decline). I’m excited to see what he does in this offense.”

The relationship between Gesicki and Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could work out well for the team in a year where they’re hoping to find an offensive spark. Gesicki’s ability to cause problems with matchups is exactly what the Patriots need to keep offensive pace in the modern NFL.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire