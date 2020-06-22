Devin McCourty: Everybody is nervous about playing in a pandemic

As the NFL continues to plan full steam ahead for the 2020 season, not everyone is enthusiastic about it.

Patriots safety Devin McCourty says there’s a lot of anxiety around the league about whether it’s feasible for players to do their jobs in a pandemic.

“I think everybody’s nervous, because the norm is that we just go to work — we put in a lot of work, we bond together, we lift, we’re in close quarters. It feels like that’s all being taken away from us, so I don’t know how to react. I don’t know what’s it’s going to be,” McCourty said on his podcast, via ESPN. “I love how a lot of players’ attention has been on what’s going on outside of football, and I think we’ll continue to do that. But figuring out football, to me, seems to be the hardest thing right now. We hope, but I don’t know if we’ll figure it out, honestly.”

Brother Jason McCourty noted that while players are being urged not to work out together even in small groups right now, in a month the league wants 90-player teams working out together.

“When you think about the future, if it’s hard for 10 guys just to get together to do little passing drills or anything of that nature, to think about somewhere between 53 and 90 guys in a training camp, it’s going to be insane. So I don’t know how that’s going to turn out,” he said.

The NFL still thinks it can pull this off. It’s not going to be easy.

