Devin McCourty empathizes with Titans as COVID-19 rocks NFL

As COVID- 19 continues to impact the NFL, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is standing up for one of the teams hit hardest by the virus.

Earlier this week, he stood up for the Tennessee Titans during a video conference on Wednesday. The Titans have been in a bit of hot water following reports that they were holding off-site workouts last week. 25 members of the Titans have tested positive for the virus.

The safety indicated that the league he can learn a lot from the Titans, as everyone tries to navigate the unknowns of COVID- 19. Here’s what McCourty told reporters in a meeting with the media on Monday.

“I think for all of us right now, as these things continue to come back negative, and as we’re all, trust me, we’re not experts, but as we’re all learning [about] incubation period and all of that,” he said. “I think we all learned a lot from just watching Tennessee, the incubation period and seeing how long that they had positive tests here and there come up. I think a lot of blame went to them at first and it’s like, ‘No, as you watch the virus, once it gets in there is an incubation period.’”

In a season unlike any other, the league has already seen a bunch of postponements over the past couple of weeks. For their part, New England is set to take on the Denver Broncos at 1 PM on Sunday.

