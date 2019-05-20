Devin McCourty draws fitting Patriots parallel in Rutgers commencement speech originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Devin and Jason McCourty had some quality life experience to draw on at their alma mater this weekend.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The twin brothers and New England Patriots defensive backs delivered the commencement speech to Rutgers' Class of 2019 on Sunday at the school's football stadium.

The theme of the McCourty twins' speech was realizing success, as Devin told the 2019 graduates, "Don't just be successful, but redefine success and then do it again."

"Never let the journey of the next person define your successes or your failures." - @McCourtyTwins #RUCommencement pic.twitter.com/7BsKmxrrfU — Rutgers University–New Brunswick (@RutgersNB) May 19, 2019

Story continues

Devin and Jason reached the pinnacle of success with the Patriots this past season, becoming the first twins to win a Super Bowl as teammates when New England defeated the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

But that achievement was the result of years of hard work for both brothers, who stepped outside their comfort zones to pursue their NFL dreams despite not being elite recruits out of high school.

"If we accept those fears from others, how can we unlock our true purpose on this earth?" Devin said. "Failure is a feeling long before it becomes an actual result. The power of positive thinking can change your life."

Devin then brought it back to the Patriots, whose modern-day dynasty began when head coach Bill Belichick trusted his gut and stuck with Tom Brady as the team's starting quarterback in 2001 over Drew Bledsoe.

"I know chasing goals can be scary," he said. "You may be doing things for the first time in your family's history. You may be following in the footsteps of someone great. But do you think we'd be standing here, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Paul Robeson's graduation, if he let fear and doubt step in the way of being great?

"Would the Patriots have won six Super Bowls if Bill Belichick listened to other people and put (Tom) Brady back on the bench?"

Devin is right, as Belichick's QB decision led to a series of events that reunited the twins on New England's sixth Super Bowl title team.

You can check out the McCourtys' full speech in the video below:

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.