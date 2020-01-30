Devin McCourty: “Doesn’t really matter” if he says he wants to stay

It would have been easy for Patriots safety Devin McCourty to pander to his home fans Thursday.

He chose not to.

McCourty intends to play this season, but knows it’s pointless to project where he might play.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“We’ll see how it goes,” McCourty said, via Phil Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “I think when you’re in the league for 10 years now you see how it’s a business. . . .

“Is it a cool headline if I say I want to be back? Yeah, but that doesn’t really matter.”

The 32-year-old safety is still playing at a high level, and hits the market at a time a lot of other long-time Patriots stars are as well.

And because he’s been around the league long enough to understand how the business works, he’s not limiting his options.

“I still gotta see who’s interested,” he said. “But it’s exciting for me. My kids are 2 and 1. They can go anywhere. We’re just excited to be in this position, to have played my 10th year, had a good year, still have an opportunity to play and further my career.”

It’s wise to not limit your options more than a month before the market opens, or when no one knows what Tom Brady intends to do.