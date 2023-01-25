Devin McCourty clarifies bold Tom Brady-related comments

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is clarifying his comments regarding former teammate Tom Brady.

The veteran safety said that he would return for another season if Brady returned to New England in 2023. Those comments had some wondering if McCourty had already made up in his mind to retire, and Brady returning was the only thing that might potentially change it.

However, according to McCourty, that isn’t the case at all.

During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston’s Patriots Talk Podcast with Tom E. Curran, McCourty claimed he was joking.

“I’m not sure yet, man,” McCourty said, when asked about his future plans. “I know a lot of people saw what I said, that if Tom comes back, I’ll come back, which was obviously a joke. I mean, that would have no bearing on if I played football or not. That would be pretty sad as a grown man.”

McCourty is part of a long list of Patriots free agents this offseason, and he’ll be one of several difficult decisions for the organization. There has been speculations that he may retire in the offseason, although nothing is set in stone.

He spent all 13 seasons of his career in New England. So it’s safe to say the defensive backfield without him in it would certainly feel different in 2023.

List

4 takeaways from Patriots bringing back Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire