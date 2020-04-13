Patriots safety Devin McCourty and cornerback Jason McCourty had a former teammate on the latest episode of their podcast and there was some talk about having wide receiver Chris Hogan back in New England.

Hogan noted that the Patriots made the Super Bowl in all three of his seasons with the team and Devin McCourty noted that the podcast has made some news in recent weeks before making some more by making a pitch for Hogan’s return.

“You heard it here first, man: Chris Hogan back to New England. We get him back there, we got 7-Eleven, always open. We’ve got a new quarterback, let’s bring an old target back,” McCourty said, via NESN.com. “That’s what we do in New England. LeGarrette [Blount] came back, next thing you know, 18 touchdowns. That’s what happens in New England. Deion Branch came back in 2010, touchdowns everywhere. So New England, get a head start. Start your articles now. It’s 8:47. Devin has said it.”

Hogan signed with the Panthers last year and went on injured reserve with a knee injury after four games. He returned for three games at the end of the season and caught eight passes for 67 yards overall.

Devin McCourty on Chris Hogan: We have a new QB, let’s bring an old target back originally appeared on Pro Football Talk