Devin McCourty has candid reaction to Danny Amendola's Patriot Way comments

Devin McCourty has candid reaction to Amendola's Patriot Way comments

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola created a bit of a stir earlier this week when he went on FOX Sports 1 show "First Things First" and said that "Tom Brady is the Patriot Way."

Amendola clearly has taken the veteran quarterback's side in the ongoing debate between Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

The wideout's comments have sparked reaction from several former Patriots players. One current Patriots player, safety Devin McCourty, was asked about Amendola's remarks Friday morning on ESPN morning show "Get Up!"

McCourty gave an honest take.

“I think ‘Dola is trying to let people know Tom’s greatness. I don’t think that came out the correct way at all,” McCourty admitted. “What he said about the coaches is true. It’s watching film and putting guys in the best position. When I think about the Patriot Way, though, I think about a team. Whether you want to call Tom the best player of the Patriot Way and the leader of it, no doubt about it. But you can’t tell me in all of those games and all of these years throughout that the defense and other guys haven’t had something to do with that. That’s all guys coming in. That's all guys believing in that. We’ve had great players across the board, we’ve had guys like Darrelle Revis, Vince Wilfork, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest, Ty Law, those guys -- Ty Law is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He is the Patriot Way also.

"Whether you want to call Tom the leader of the Patriot Way, because I think a lot does trickle down from him, but I think it was a little bit of a slap in the face to all of the other guys who are not Tom Brady — the Julian Edelmans, the Gronks. I don’t think [Amendola] meant it that way. I think he wanted to really push Tom Brady’s greatness and what Tom Brady is because everyone puts us in this Brady vs. Belichick kind of arena. I think ‘Dola was really trying to tell everyone that Brady is a great player.

"For me, I don’t think you have to defend that. Turn on the film from this year. If you think Tom Brady is a system quarterback, you probably need to go dive in the snow if you’re in the northeast head first. He’s shown he can go win anywhere and at any moment. He’s playing in another Super Bowl, his tenth, so his greatness is definitely out there.”

In his appearance on @GetUpESPN with @Espngreeny this morning, @McCourtyTwins (D-Mac) shares his reaction to @DannyAmendola remarks that Tom Brady is the "Patriot Way." pic.twitter.com/qAfhMo1VAY — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) February 5, 2021

The debate over who's more responsible for creating and maintaining the "Patriot Way" isn't likely to end anytime soon, regardless of what happens Sunday night when Tom Brady leads his Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

One single player does not deserve all the credit for the Patriot Way, though, especially when you consider all of the great players and Hall of Fame-caliber stars who played in New England over the last 20 years.

Brady might be the face of the Patriots' success in the 21st century, but he wouldn't have been able to win six Super Bowl titles and play in another three without the efforts of his teammates and coaches.