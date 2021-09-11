Devin McCourty, brother Jason have funny Patriots-Dolphins family feud

Patriots-Dolphins matchup is causing a McCourty family feud originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The McCourty family faces quite the predicament this weekend.

Veteran safety and New England co-captain Devin McCourty will help lead the Patriots in their season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. That means he'll square off against his twin brother, veteran cornerback and Dolphins co-captain Jason McCourty, who signed with Miami this offseason after spending three years with Devin in New England.

Seems like a good opportunity for a McCourty family reunion in New England, right? Perhaps, but Devin included an important stipulation earlier this week.

"Nobody's coming to my house wearing Dolphins gear," Devin said Wednesday when asked if his mother would wear a combination of Patriots and Dolphins attire now that Jason plays for Miami.

Jason doesn't appear willing to abide by his brother's stipulation, though.

"My wife and kids are going up to his house," Jason said Friday, via NFL Media's Mike Giardi. "(There will) be plenty of Dolphins gear be sported around Foxboro."

Needless to say, Devin wasn't a fan of Jason's comments.

The McCourty "feud" is all in good fun, of course. But neither brother passes up an opportunity to rib the other, as Jason did when predicting a lot of trash talk between the two during Sunday's game.

"He has an arrogance just from his years of a lot of winning," Jason said Friday, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "He's developed that. It will be a lot of fun on Sunday."

Will fun be had at Devin's house as well? That might depend on who's wearing what.

