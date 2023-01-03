Devin McCourty has blunt self-critique on dropped interception

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty is being brutally honest, following his dropped interception in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The dropped interception occurred early in the third quarter. The game was tied 7-7 and an interception would have given New England the ball back inside their own 20-yard line.

The throw from Dolphins quarterback Terry Bridgewater was more of a pop-fly as McCourty settled underneath the ball, waiting for it to land in his arms. It was almost too good to be true with the Patriots defensive back left completely alone with an opportunity to make a play.

How did Devin McCourty drop this pick?! 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/JcREF386sa — Brian Y (@byysports) January 1, 2023

Instead, the interception bounced through McCourty’s hands and fell incomplete. The Patriots captain offered a rather blunt admission about the miscue.

“That was just a — excuse my language — it was a [expletive] play by me,” said McCourty, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “Just gotta catch the ball. Luckily, we won today, cause, if not, that would’ve been all I thought about possibly as my last game here at Gillette.”

The safety’s words sound as though he is thinking about retirement. New England could offer him another chance at a home game if they beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. That would put the Patriots in the playoffs and extend what has been a roller coaster season.

List

3 standout stars for Patriots' Week 17 victory over Dolphins

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire