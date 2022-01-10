Devin McCourty has blunt take on Patriots’ readiness for playoffs

The New England Patriots don’t look like the red-hot team they were in the middle of the season.

Bill Belichick’s team dropped three of the last four and they all were games in which the Patriots had to play from behind. New England fell to the Miami Dolphins on the road in Week 18 with a final score of 33-24. A seven-minute opening drive and a pick-six in the Patriots’ first drive left them in an early 14-point deficit.

Jones, similar to the losses against the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills, didn’t find much momentum until the second half. Jones’ sluggishness, along with an unusual amount of costly penalties, was too much a deficit to overcome.

Now, the Patriots await their playoff opponent for the wildcard round and it’ll be a huge challenge regardless of who they play. Veteran Devin McCourty understands the challenge ahead and knows the Patriots can’t win if they keep playing like this.

Question: This team ready for the playoffs? Devin McCourty: “We don’t have a choice. It starts next week. … if we have another performance like this, that’s it.” pic.twitter.com/wIxh91A5td — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 10, 2022

Another issue the Patriots are facing is the injuries to Isaiah Wynn and Christian Barmore.

