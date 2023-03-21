How Devin McCourty blew Bill Belichick away in pre-draft visit

The New England Patriots drafted safety Devin McCourty in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft. But even as a rookie, McCourty was able to impress coach Bill Belichick with his knowledge of the game.

Belichick told a story at McCourty’s retirement press conference about one of the first times he watched film with the safety. It was very clear that his knowledge was going to be a key part of his game early on, as Belichick told media members on Tuesday.

“We got into the film, and that’s where I kind of got blown away,” Belichick said. “Coach [Greg] Schiano told me that Devin was really smart, could run the defense, kind of knew what everybody was doing.”

Bill Belichick says Devin McCourty had all the answers in his pre-draft visit. @abc6 #foreverne pic.twitter.com/dPp6GZJxag — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) March 21, 2023

McCourty became a defensive captain and a staple in the safety room during his career in New England. He went on to have a successful run, one that included three Super Bowls and two Pro Bowls.

He officially retired on March 10 and put an end to his legendary career with the Patriots.

Now, the team will look to the younger players on the roster, such as safety Kyle Dugger to help fill the void. Although Dugger and others will step up, there is no doubt the Patriots will miss McCourty’s leadership both on and off the field.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire