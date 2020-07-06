Devin McCourty has bigger concerns than NFL shortening preseason

The NFL reportedly is taking action in the face of the coronavirus pandemic by shortening the preseason from four games to two.

But Devin McCourty and his brother Jason know the league still has more pressing issues to tackle.

Here's how the New England Patriots defensive backs reacted to the preseason news Sunday night on their "Double Coverage" podcast.

"Does it matter?" Devin said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "We have to figure out, 'How do we get back in the locker room?' When we go back, are we straight to training camp? What is that procedure? ... For us as players, we still want to know, 'How is everything going to function and work?'

"Don't get me wrong, everybody is working towards that and building. There's calls and everything. But I think that is more important than whether there's four preseason games, two preseason games, no preseason games.

"All that stuff will work itself out. All that stuff matters if the first phase of us being back in training camp is going well. If that doesn't go well, then there is no anything. For me that has been more my focus. I haven't really cared what the preseason games look like."

The NFL has stuck to its 2020 timetable, with training camps still set to begin in late July and the regular season set to start in early September. But the McCourtys aren't alone in wondering whether players can safely practice and play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"At this point, it's just like, 'What is the safest way to get back on the field and to actually have a season?' " Jason said. "If that means we're reducing preseason, whatever the case is, obviously we have to do what we need to do."

The NFL has had the benefit of time compared to the NBA, Major League Baseball, NHL and MLS, which have implemented rigorous safety protocols as they attempt to restart their seasons.

But with training camp rapidly approaching, the NFL will need to come up with its own plan quickly if it wants to safely hold the 2020 season.

