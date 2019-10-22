Devin McCourty becomes first Patriots player since Ty Law with five interceptions in first seven games

Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins got into the Jets backfield untouched, quarterback Sam Darnold panicked and immediately threw it toward slot receiver Jamison Crowder. The pass was wildly overthrown, and Devin McCourty came down with his fifth interception of the 2019 season.

With his latest pick, McCourty became the first Patriots player since Ty Law in 1998 to record five interceptions in his first seven games of a season, according to NFL Research.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer finished the 1998 season with a league-leading nine interceptions to earn himself a First-Team All-Pro selection. If McCourty keeps up his level of play at the safety position for this dominant Patriots defense, it'd be hard for him not to secure a similar honor at season's end.

The New England defense will probably feature multiple All-Pro selections when it's all said and done for 2019, but are there any Defensive Player of the Year candidates in this unit? Perhaps McCourty is their best shot.

