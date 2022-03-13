Devin McCourty announces on Twitter he’s re-signing with the Patriots

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty announced he would be returning for a 13th season under Bill Belichick. McCourty posted a video on Twitter with his kids saying he’s going to play for the Patriots.

Moments later, multiple NFL insiders reported the terms of his deal: a one-year, $9 million contract with New England. He was slated to enter free agency in the coming week, but the Patriot clearly made it a priority to extend his contract.

McCourty has been with the Patriots for his entire career with Belichick drafting the safety at 27th overall out of Rutgers. The team drafted McCourty as a cornerback, a position which he played for one season. When he struggled at that spot in Year 2, he moved to safety, where he has received two Pro Bowl nods and won three Super Bowls.

The #Patriots are bringing back DB Devin McCourty on a 1-year worth $9M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2022

Devin McCourty will earn $9 million on a one-year deal, per source. The way the deal is ultimately executed – as part of his existing contract that had included void years – will mean his 2022 cap charge is lower than that. Details to come. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 13, 2022

Because McCourty’s previous contract included void year, the Patriots’ $9 million contract with the safety won’t count against the cap at such a significant number. It’s likely the extension will actually alleviate around $2.1 million in what had been dead cap space.

McCourty rejoins a safety group that includes Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger and Joshuah Bledsoh, among others.

