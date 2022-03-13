Devin McCourty announces return to Patriots for 13th NFL season

With help from kids, Devin McCourty announces return to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the New England Patriots' top pending free agents isn't going anywhere.

Safety Devin McCourty announced on Sunday he was returning to the only franchise he's ever played for in the NFL for a 13th season, as only McCourty could.

"Where are we going next year?" asked McCourty's son.

"Foxboro," McCourty's daughter replied.

Multiple reports have indicated it's a one-year deal for McCourty, 34, which will pay him $9 million.

Devin McCourty will earn $9 million on a one-year deal, per source.



The way the deal is ultimately executed - as part of his existing contract that had included void years - will mean his 2022 cap charge is lower than that.



Details to come. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 13, 2022

McCourty started all 17 games for the Patriots last season, finishing with 60 combined tackles and three interceptions.

The 27th overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by New England, McCourty is 10th in franchise history with 188 regular games played and could move into fifth place if he appears in every game for the Patriots this season. A three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler, he's third in New England history with 31 interceptions.

After teammate Matthew Slater -- also a pending free agent -- McCourty is the longest tenured current member of the roster in Foxboro.