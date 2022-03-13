Signs pointed toward safety Devin McCourty remaining with the Patriots this offseason and the deal is reportedly done.

According to multiple reports, McCourty will be back in New England on a one-year, $9 million deal. It will be McCourty’s 13th season with the team that took him with the 27th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft.

McCourty, who was No. 95 on our list of the top 100 free agents this offseason, played every game last season for the sixth straight year and he finished the regular season with 60 tackles and three interceptions. His 31 career interceptions are third in Patriots history.

The Patriots are also expected to bring back special teams ace Matthew Slater and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, although there’s no word on those deals being done at this point.

Devin McCourty agrees to new deal with Patriots originally appeared on Pro Football Talk