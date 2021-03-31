After finishing 7-9 in 2020, the Patriots have been the big spenders of free agency, with the club signing several high-profile players.

Team owner Robert Kraft said recently that New England “always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason.” But following the first losing season in well over a decade, the Patriots changed course to right the ship.

In doing so, the club has added some juice for longtime veterans like safety Devin McCourty.

“[I]n my 11 years there, we haven’t had an offseason like this. So it’s exciting,” McCourty said during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning Football. “I think as fans and people that watch the sport, they always want their team to spend big in free agency. I’m all about trying to get a better team and going out there and competing and trying to get back to the playoffs. I’m excited, getting to meet some of these guys through texts already. But I can’t wait to get back together and start to build for this season.”

New England may not be done making significant moves, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly “very open” to an extension with the club. Either way, the Patriots seem like a team eager to get back to the other side of .500 in 2021.

Devin McCourty: In my 11 years, the Patriots haven’t had an offseason like this originally appeared on Pro Football Talk