Devin McCourty: In my 11 years, the Patriots haven’t had an offseason like this

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Myles Simmons
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

After finishing 7-9 in 2020, the Patriots have been the big spenders of free agency, with the club signing several high-profile players.

Team owner Robert Kraft said recently that New England “always made fun of the teams that spent a lot in the offseason.” But following the first losing season in well over a decade, the Patriots changed course to right the ship.

In doing so, the club has added some juice for longtime veterans like safety Devin McCourty.

“[I]n my 11 years there, we haven’t had an offseason like this. So it’s exciting,” McCourty said during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning Football. “I think as fans and people that watch the sport, they always want their team to spend big in free agency. I’m all about trying to get a better team and going out there and competing and trying to get back to the playoffs. I’m excited, getting to meet some of these guys through texts already. But I can’t wait to get back together and start to build for this season.”

New England may not be done making significant moves, with cornerback Stephon Gilmore reportedly “very open” to an extension with the club. Either way, the Patriots seem like a team eager to get back to the other side of .500 in 2021.

Devin McCourty: In my 11 years, the Patriots haven’t had an offseason like this originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Devin McCourty puts Patriots' historic offseason into perspective

    Devin McCourty has never experienced an offseason like this with the New England Patriots, and he seems pretty optimistic that better times are ahead.

  • AFC East news: All things Patriots free agency for Bills fans to know

    Free agency rundown of the New England Patriots for Buffalo Bills, AFC East fans.

  • Gators cornerback Jahari Rogers enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Rivals.com OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!Florida cornerback Jahari Rogers has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tells GatorsTerritory.A former Under Armour All-American from Arlington (Texas) High, Rogers redshirted during his first year in Gainesville but appeared in the matchups against Alabama and Oklahoma.

  • Devin Booker with an and one vs the Atlanta Hawks

    Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) with an and one vs the Atlanta Hawks, 03/30/2021

  • 17-game NFL season will thankfully shatter this Bears record

    Now that the 2021 NFL regular season will have 17 games, this Bears' single-season records is likely to be broken.

  • The NFL approves a 17-game season and it means Americans may soon get a holiday on the day after the Super Bowl

    For years, many have argued that the Super Bowl, or the day after the Super Bowl, should be a holiday, and with a 17-game schedule, it could happen.

  • NFL fans had so many jokes about Bill Belichick watching Mac Jones at the Alabama pro day

    If nothing else, you can always count on NFL fans to overreact.

  • Tom Brady vacations in Costa Rica, recuperating from knee surgery

    Tom Brady and family are vacationing in Costa Rica as the great QB recovers from knee surgery

  • Report: Stephon Gilmore ‘very open’ to signing extension with Patriots

    The 31-year-old may find himself back with the Patriots this season.

  • Kendrick Bourne peels back curtain with video from Patriots’ workout in L.A.

    An interesting look into the L.A. workouts.

  • Small-Market NBA Teams Worried Buyouts Are Harming Competitive Balance

    In the wake of star center Andre Drummond signing with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday after being bought out by the Cleveland Cavaliers, some small-market NBA teams are becoming increasingly concerned with how buyouts are affecting the competitive landscape of the league. In an annual practice that takes place after the trade deadline and […] The post Small-Market NBA Teams Worried Buyouts Are Harming League’s Competitive Balance appeared first on InsideHook.

  • Justin Fields dismisses Mac Jones debate, says he's NFL draft's top QB

    Fields isn't short on confidence.

  • 'It needs to be penalised': Scourge of slow play clouds golf again

    As thousands of golfers returned to courses across England on Monday, a familiar row erupted amid the fallout to Sunday’s painfully slow WGC Dell Match Play conclusion. In the third consecutive all-American final, Billy Horschel recovered from an early deficit to beat Scottie Scheffler 2&1 at Austin Country Club and secure first prize of £1.3 million. Horschel had earlier beaten France's Victor Perez 3&2 in the semi-finals before Scheffler beat Matt Kuchar by one hole in a match which took four hours and eight minutes to complete in windy conditions. Colin Montgomerie led a chorus of criticism for what he deemed a “ridiculous” pace of play. “No one in front of them. Green reading books, lining up the lines on the ball. Really annoying me. And Matchplay is the fastest form of golf. Something has to be done,” he wrote on social media. In response to an image of both players and their caddies consulting their yardage books, Montgomerie added: “All four have their yardage books out. They’ve played the hole with practice nine times this week. Stood there for two minutes doing nothing! Slow play needs to be penalised.” Former Women’s Open champion Catriona Matthew also called the slow play “pathetic”. Closer to home, golfers throughout England celebrated the return of golf after three months of lockdown. Morley Hayes Golf course in Derbyshire opened at one minute past midnight, with players using neon golf balls for a seven-hole charity tournament to allow the action to resume immediately under the cover of darkness. Andrew Allsop, Morley Hayes Golf managing director, said: “It filled instantly, there was so much interest because I don’t think there are any places in England that do night golf and we obviously want to try and get in the records that we’re the first ones to reopen on March 29. “I think the buzz has been made even buzzier because it’s such great weather forecast this week. All the fair-weather golfers, everyone’s out and the tees booked from Monday morning first light, 6.30am, right through. It’s like that all week.” However, joy was not uniform across the country’s courses with Llanymynech Golf Club choosing not to open after it was unable to welcome more than 250 members due to a bizarre discrepancy between coronavirus regulations in England and Wales. The club, located five miles south of Oswestry, has 15 holes located in Wales and three in England. Welsh members of the club have been given permission to cross into England, but the rules have not been relaxed the other way, meaning English members are unable to travel into Wales. That left golfers who live just a matter of metres from the course’s entrance unable to resume playing on Monday despite the support of their local MP for North Shropshire, Owen Paterson.

  • Kyiv sets strict lockdown amid record COVID-19 death toll

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv will impose a strict lockdown from April 5 amid a gloomy prediction for a further surge in infections and a record daily number of coronavirus-related deaths, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Wednesday. Ukraine's Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said there were 407 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the country over the past 24 hours, and warned infections were likely to rise further over the next one to two weeks. The country began rolling out vaccinations against the COVID-19 pandemic last month and 231,564 people had received the first shot by Wednesday, yet Stepanov described the situation as "tense enough".

  • Native American health clinics offering vaccine to visitors

    The Indian Health Service announced Monday that it is shifting its vaccine distribution system to target individual hospitals and clinics with high demand for shots and taper supplies to hubs where most eligible patients have received doses. The U.S. agency is part of a two-pronged national effort to immunize Indigenous communities that also relies on state health agencies. Native Americans have been disproportionately sickened and killed by the pandemic, and are also now at the forefront of federal efforts to deploy vaccine shots in the United States.

  • Report: Dennis Schroder rejected four-year, $84M contract extension from Lakers

    Dennis Schroder and the Lakers are reportedly far apart on a contract extension.

  • Mac Jones: 49ers offense “quarterback friendly,” similar to Alabama

    Last week’s trade that moved the 49ers into the third pick of this year’s draft was followed by nearly unanimous speculation that the team plans to select a quarterback. Chris Simms of NBC has suggested Alabama’s Mac Jones is a great fit for the offense that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, a close friend of [more]

  • Resetting the Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

    Updating the Detroit Lions depth chart after the first two weeks of free agency

  • Titans GM Jon Robinson was in attendance at Miami Pro Day

    Which prospects were the Tennessee Titans likely scouting on Monday?

  • Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

    Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers, 03/30/2021