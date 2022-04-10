Devin Lloyd vs Nakobe Dean: Which LB makes more sense for Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker corps is a hodge podge of question marks currently. Micah Parsons will remain there, as the coaching staff wisely doesn’t want to move him to full-time edge. Will their personnel afford them that luxury? That’s yet to be decided. Leighton Vander Esch will return for a fifth season and while he was finally able to stay healthy, hasn’t shown the star ability he once promised. Jabril Cox is recovering from an ACL tear and behind those three are is a special team role players in Luke Gifford. The team certainly will be looking to upgrade at that spot or bring in depth at the position. The draft is how the Cowboys typically play the upgrade game.

This will be a recurring series to debate which of two prospects is the best fit for the Cowboys. This edition will be between two first round LB prospects, Devin Lloyd of Utah and Nakobe Dean of Georgia and will feature Dan Ruppert of SportDFW/Fansided.

Lloyd stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 235 pounds. In 14 games for Utah in 2021 he had 111 tackles including 22 for loss, and seven sacks. He added four interceptions, six pass deflections a forced fumble and a fumble recovery, along with two defensive scores as well.

Dean stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 225 pounds. In 15 games he had 72 tackles, including 10.5 for loss and six sacks with two interceptions, 5 pass deflections and two forced fumbles of his own, along with a defensive touchdown.

Mike Crum: Nakobe Dean has unmatched instincts

Probably the biggest key to the LB position is how quickly the player can diagnose a play and get to the spot he’s supposed to be. A player could be faster but look slower in games due to late reactions to what is happening in front of him. One backer could be a better tackler, but if he can’t get to the play quick enough the tackle doesn’t matter.

Dean is one of the rare prospects that looks on tape to be “seeing it” before anybody else on the field and at Georgia, that field was littered with really good players, that could all run really fast on defense too. Call it intuition, an aptitude, or a knack, Dean is typically the first player to react and rarely takes a first step the wrong way.

The excellent latency Dean has allows him to beat offensive lineman off the line and dart into the backfield or beat the play to the outside by reacting so quickly that he gets there before the blockers can. He led Georgia in tackles for a loss for a reason. There are better linebackers at taking on blocks, and shedding them, but teams will be hard pressed to find a prospect that can get to a play faster due to his ability to process what is happening so quickly.

His instincts help him in the pass game too. In coverage, if the linebacker can’t decipher what routes the offense is running quickly enough, then he won’t be able to make plays on the ball. Dean uses that skill though to diagnose play action faster, he gets back into his coverage area quicker, and takes away passing lanes or even tries to jump a pass for an interception.

Dan Ruppert: Devin Lloyd fits how Quinn wants to build his defense

No doubt Dean has elite level instincts, but Lloyd has great instincts as well. One doesn’t end their college career with 256 tackles, 150 of which were solo, 16.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, five intercepted passes, eight passes defensed, and three touchdowns without very high-level instincts.

Make no mistake both of these players are extremely talented, and both should be first-round draft picks. When Lloyd has to diagnose a play, he sometimes seems a step slower, but the skills between these two players are so close. The real factor could actually be fit more than a separation of skills.

Dan Quinn likes his defenders to be tall, lengthy, and explosive. Fast enough to beat offenses from sideline to sideline, but with enough size to impact passing windows and to stack and shed blockers in the run game. At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Lloyd fits what this defense needs more than the 5-foot-11, 225 pounds for Dean. Lloyd will be a maneuverable weapon for Quinn’s unit. He lined up as a middle linebacker for Utah, but also played on the edge, and weakside as well. His versatility, size and athleticism play right in line with what the Cowboys love to draft on the defensive end.

Dallas drafting Lloyd would mean using him at Will LB mostly. He’d give the team more speed, and another excellent cover option in the linebacker unit. Lloyd has enough cover skills to be trusted deep in zone coverage for certain looks and can play on the defensive line as an edge rusher.

Crum: Dean is a third-down weapon

Dean is going rack up tackles, fill gaps aggressively to help others make plays, and save big plays himself with his explosion and anticipation. His top skill though might be what he can do to get the defense off the field on third downs.

Dean will slide into the slot with the athletic ability to man cover almost anybody that moves into his area. He is smart enough to get depth against his opponent, which allows him to be explosive moving forward to the ball once its thrown. In zone Dean is very good covering short and intermediate zones. He uses great anticipation to pass off his assignments well and he will jump in a passing lane if he sees it early enough.

Dean offers third-down versatility for Quinn to use. Not just a plus coverage guy, he wins blitzing by beating the lineman to the spot and getting leverage to squeeze through the blockers and make plays in the backfield. His closing speed is Micah Parsons-esque, if he gets through the blocks, he will finish off the play. His skill led him to 10.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks. Those same closing speed skills allow Dean to be a great difference maker versus running quarterbacks at well as a QB spy.

Ruppert: Lloyd is the better three-down LB

Lloyd is the most complete LB in this class. He played the run exceptionally well, rarely missing tackles. He’s among the leaders in tackles for a loss and he did it without having Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt eating up blocks in front of him. Lloyd sets a better edge with his added size and length but might have issues versus bigger tackles. He is stronger holding up in the hole than Dean was in college.

As a pass rusher he showed real improvement in 2021. He is a little hit and miss, but he can rush from multiple spots in the front seven and flashes good tools as an edge. Lloyd has a stutter step move that he’ll use to help create space on offensive tackles that allows him to win around the edge with speed, or step inside on the off-balanced blocker.

As a blitzer from the linebacker position Lloyd can be successful from multiple spots in the front seven. If he beats the blocker through the gap his explosion will get him into the backfield. He has solid hand counters but needs to rely on them more often.

What makes Lloyd truly special is his coverage ability. His speed allows him to drop well into his zone, staying with tight ends and even some faster slot receivers. He has great reaction to pass plays, using his athleticism to cover the entire area he is assigned too. His most valued trait will be his athletic ability and he gets to show it off the most when in coverage.

Crum: Conclusion

The Dallas Cowboys don’t typically draft a player that has Dean’s measurables. He’s under six feet tall, with arms under 32 inches, and a wingspan of only 76, Dean doesn’t fit what Cowboys, or Dan Quinn do usually. In this situation though, the players talent makes it worth changing their stripes.

Pairing Nakobe Dean’s instincts plus athleticism with Micah Parsons and Jabril Cox could make that unit the most versatile and intimidating core in the league. All three can cover, all of them have elite athleticism, and all can pressure the quarterback.

The unique thing Dean would offer would be the ability to let everyone else just play fast and stress free. He has such excellent instincts and leadership that he could call plays and get his unit in the right position to make plays and get the defense off the field.

Ruppert: Conclusion

For the Cowboys, using Lloyd at Will would give them another linebacker with speed who can cover, and set an edge well. His abilities allow Quinn to play Lloyd as an edge rusher, like Micah Parsons had to last season due to injuries and Covid-19 issues. Not just in blitz situations like Dean, but as a defensive end that sets an edge in the run game.

He could be the MLB if necessary. His best traits will be if he’s used coming downhill to stop the run and making plays in the flats. Lloyd could even take snaps in the slot or deep safety. He needs to play in space to get the best out of him, but forget the combine 40-time, Lloyd’s tape shows his great athleticism. His versatility, with speed, coverage, pass rush and the ability to get to a ball and bring down the ball carrier will help a Cowboys team that has struggled against the run the whole Dak era.

