Devin Lloyd is primed for a breakout 2023, according to PFF

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd had a hot start to his rookie year before things went south.

The second of two Jaguars first-round picks had two interceptions and six passes defended in his first three career games, earning NFL Rookie of the Month honors in September. Over his next seven games, Lloyd recorded just one pass deflection and was eventually sent to the bench in favor of fellow rookie linebacker Chad Muma.

Lloyd got his starting job back after a few weeks, but rotated with Muma the rest of the way and received a paltry 48.3 grade on the season from Pro Football Focus. In a post listing a 2023 breakout candidate for each team, PFF’s Sam Monson said he expects much better things from Lloyd next year.

Lloyd was the Defensive Rookie of the Year for the first month of the season. After that, his play nosedived, and he ended the season splitting time with fellow rookie Chad Muma. That first month showed what he is capable of, and the plays he was able to make in coverage can be particularly transformative to a defense. With a season under his belt and an offseason to get up to speed, next season could be a breakout year.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson feels the same way.

“I thought the time there midseason where Chad went in and played a couple of games there, I thought that really helped him,” Pederson said of Lloyd last week. “When he came back, things began to slow down. He started to understand things a little bit more. He’s only going to improve. Again, having an offseason to rest and heal and then come back understanding his role and what we’re asking him to do, the scheme on defense, I just see nothing but brighter skies for him.”

Lloyd finished his rookie year third on the team in tackles with 115 and tied for the team lead in interceptions with three. He was also one of five Jaguars players who recovered two fumbles.

