The Jaguars took Travon Walker with the first overall pick in this year’s draft, but it was a different rookie linebacker who nabbed an award from the NFL on Thursday.

Devin Lloyd was named the league’s defensive rookie of the month for September.

Lloyd has interceptions in each of the last two weeks and the Jaguars won both of those games in order to move their record to 2-1 on the season. He’s also been credited with 24 tackles and six passes defensed in the first three games of his NFL season.

Walker had a sack and an interception in the season opener, so the Jags have gotten good contributions from both of their first-round picks and that’s part of the reason why it feels like the future is finally bright in Jacksonville.

Devin Lloyd named NFL’s defensive rookie of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk