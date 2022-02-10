Devin Lloyd could fit right into glaring need for a new Cowboys LB

The Cowboys wouldn’t go back-to-back linebackers in the first round, would they? Utah star linebacker Devin Lloyd may just be worth that level of investment at the position. The two-time First-Team All-Pac 12 backer was also the winner of the Pat Tillman Defensive Player of the Year and was an AP Consensus All-American.

If there’s a player who’s worth doubling up on to match with Micah Parsons, Lloyd certainly has the bona fides to warrant such a move. Lloyd redshirted his freshman year then appeared in limited fashion over three games in 2018. Ever since he’s been lights out. But does that production mean that he’ll be a star in the pros? Would he be right for Dallas? A closer look at the situation is in order.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-3

Listed Weight: 235 pounds

Stats (2021): 66 tackles, 111 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 22 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 4 interceptions, 2 touchdowns, 6 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble.

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Arizona State (2021), Stanford (2021), Oregon (2021), Oregon CC (2021)

Best Game: Stanford (2021)

Worst Game: Arizona State (2021)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Range: Very good range, able to chase ball carriers down, sideline to sideline.

Processing Speed: Very quick closing speed, shoots out of a cannon when he has an open gap against the run. Very good, but wouldn’t say elite processing speed. Can get fooled on some bootlegs and read options but generally good.

Tackling: Fantastic tackler, will rarely see him miss a ball carrier. Great in open space.

Toughness/Power @ POA: Heavy hands against the run. Can occasionally lack power on a pass rush.

Versatility: Lines up at OLB and MLB, see him line up at stand-up and hand in the dirt edge from time to time. Very light on his feet, able to change the shoulder he is attacking of an offensive lineman very quickly.

Performance Evaluation:

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Coverage Ability: Able to cover the flats and hooks in soft zone. Sometimes doesn’t gain enough depth on his drop when assigned over the middle coverage. Has the change of direction ability to match up with RBs and TEs. Gets hands up if he cant get home on the blitz and can come down with the INT or a PBU. Capable of reading the QBs eyes and jumping a route.

Story continues

Motor/Effort: Doesn’t show amazing effort, but I wouldn’t classify him as lazy. Shows minimal effort on plays he feels like he cant get to.

Block Shedding: Doesn’t have refined moves, but uses his length well to disengage from blocks.

Blitzing/Pass Rush: Doesn’t attack with a clear plan or a variety of pass rush moves, relies mostly on out atheling the offensive lineman. Uses his length well, establishes leverage with his hands. Has a very good spin move he busted out in the first game against Oregon. Appeared to have developed a couple more moves as the season went on.

Run Defense: Fills gaps nicely vs the run. Able to disengage from blocks. Powerful hands, can set the edge, drive the blocker back and force the ball carrier back inside. Navigates traffic in the box well.

Strengths:

Strengths: Tackling is the big one that stands out, very rarely lets a ball carrier get past him. Very versatile, lines up all over the Utah defense. Very good against the rum, fills gaps nicely and can generate explosion with his hips and look to shoot out of a cannon at times. Capable player in coverage, good range. Heavy hands, plays with good leverage.

Weaknesses: Doesn’t have the best eye discipline and can sometimes lack the natural instincts as to where the ball is going, that we saw with Parsons coming out. Doesn’t have a very deep pass rush moves toolbox, but he added more as the season progressed so he is capable of adding more. Effort was suboptimal vs Stanford, but was fine in every other game.

Fit with the Cowboys:

Lloyd would be a plug and play starter for the Cowboys defense. He would replace the hole left by who I would assume to be Leighton Vander Esch, a free agent. He is good in coverage, fills gaps nicely against the run, and is as sure of a tackler as there is.

Linebacker may not be the most appealing of picks but it’s something the Cowboys need to address via free agency or the draft. Vander Esch and Keanu Neal are free agents and rookie Jabril Cox is coming off a torn ACL.

One thing is for sure, the Cowboys hit a grand slam with their selection of Micah Parsons in the 2021 NFL Draft. Initially there was skepticism over the pick due to off-field concerns from early in his collegiate career along with a question over the way Dallas would deploy the versatile defender. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn proved many wrong. Parsons had a phenomenal season and looks to be a lock for Defensive Rookie of the Year. But now the question is how much flexibility does Dallas want with how they deploy Parsons? To use him on the edge more often than not, they will need to address the linebacker position with a difference maker, not a jag.

Prospect Grade:

Range (15) 13 Block Shedding (10) 8.2 Processing Speed (10) 8 Blitzing/ Pass Rush (10) 7.8 Coverage Ability (10) 9 Run Defense (10) 9.4 Motor/ Effort (5) 3.5 Toughness/ Power @ POA(10) 8.25 Tackling(10) 9.8 Versatility (10) 9.8

Final Grade:

86.75, 1st round player

1

1