Devin Lloyd: ‘My body wasn’t up to the task’ in 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd began his rookie year with two interceptions and six passes defended through his first three games, which earned him NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month honors in September. Then he hit a wall.

The 2022 first-round pick struggled to make much of an impact through the remainder of the season and was benched for a stretch to make way for rookie third-rounder Chad Muma to get starting reps.

“From my perspective, my body just wasn’t really up for the task,” Lloyd told 1010XL’s Hays Carlyon after a minicamp practice Wednesday. “I thought it was, but it wasn’t and in that, it started off with the body and it shifted to the mind. Just really letting the negative things that people say about me get to me.

“But that’s welcome to the NFL. I will be so much more prepared understanding now what to expect.”

Prior to his NFL career, Lloyd was a three-year starter with the Utah Utes, earning consensus All-American honors as a senior. Despite playing in 47 college football games, including 14 in his last year, Lloyd said it doesn’t compare to the rigors of an NFL season.

“It was just a long year,” Lloyd to Carlyon. “Coming from 14 games in college, but those games are spread out, to the NFL, which is back-to-back-to-back-to-back of the best-of-the-best competition. It’s a lot on your body. It’s a lot on your mind.”

Earlier this offseason, Lloyd said on The Jim Rome Show that his time away from football in recent months has allowed him to “master the defense” as he heads into his second NFL season. Perhaps more importantly, it has given the linebacker the time to better prepare for the Jaguars’ 17-game schedule.

