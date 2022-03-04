Devin Lloyd among LB prospects to meet with Patriots at NFL Combine

These linebacker prospects met with Patriots at NFL Combine originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are leaving no stone unturned at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

After meeting with several top wide receiver prospects, they spent Friday on another position of need: linebacker. Utah's Devin Lloyd, Georgia's Quay Walker, Alabama's Christian Harris, Wyoming's Chad Muma, and USC's Drake Jackson each told reporters they've met with members the Patriots organization.

Lloyd tallied 110 tackles (22 for loss), eight sacks, and four interceptions with the Utes in 2021. Considered arguably the top linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft class, there's a good chance he could be off the board before the Patriots pick at No. 21 overall. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder told reporters he watched film with Patriots representatives and the team was "very intentional with the questions they asked."

Walker helped the Bulldogs to a national title with 65 tackles (5.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks. The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has drawn comparisons to veteran outside linebacker Jamie Collins and is expected to be selected in either Round 2 or 3.

Harris totaled 80 tackles (11.5 for loss) and 5.5 sacks on a Crimson Tide defense that has produced plenty of prototypical Patriots, including 2021 second-round selection Christian Barmore. The 6-foot-2, 232-pounder also watched film and answered personal questions during his meeting with New England.

Muma stifled the run game during his senior season at Wyoming with 142 tackles (8.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks, and three picks. Jackson had 37 tackles (8.0 for loss), five sacks, and one INT, and the USC product raved about his experience meeting with the Patriots.

"I'm just thinking, 'Damn, that's Belichick on the line," Jackson said, per Khari Thompson of Boston.com.

Linebacker is one of several positions the Patriots are expected to focus on improving this offseason. With Collins, Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley each set to become free agents, it's no surprise New England doing its due diligence on some of the most talented linebackers in the upcoming draft.

Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 28.