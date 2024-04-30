Devin Leary believes he throws ‘not like many people in this world’

The Baltimore Ravens added to their quarterback room by selecting Devin Leary out of Kentucky with the No. 218 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. When speaking with the media following his selection, Leary expressed confidence in his abilities as a passer after being asked about his strengths.

“Strengths for me are just pure arm talent,” Leary said. “I truly, truly believe that I throw the football not like many people in this world. [It’s] something that I pride myself on, being able to fit the football into tight windows, and then obviously just getting around the other quarterbacks. Learning from them, adapting to the NFL style, learning from [quarterbacks] Coach [Tee] Martin, and like I said from the beginning, I want to help this team win. Any way possible that I can fit myself into that room, fit my role into the team that’s going to help us win more games – that’s my overall goal.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh reiterated that veteran quarterback Josh Johnson will remain the backup to Lamar Jackson this season while Leary develops for the role in the future.

