The year is 2034. On the sideline stands a grizzled Mitch Trubisky, the effects of a two-decade long NFL career evident as he leads the Chicago Bears off the teleportation tunnel (that'll be a thing by then) and onto the field for one last game. Year 16 in Matt Nagy's system is almost in the books. Nagy, who many have come to know as "The Approachable Bill Belichick," has moved on to pagan holidays after running the nickname well dry throughout the years. Club Dub is now a moderately successful chain of college town dance clubs.

It's Super Bowl LXIX, and the Bears are slight underdogs against the London Jaguars, who by then will presumably be named something far more British. The London British Jaguars, perhaps. The captains meet at midfield to shake hands with the refs, who are of course robots. The head robot runs its coin flip algorithm, and the Bears will recieve the opening kick. It's go time on the Moon.

Lining up deep to field the kick? Dray Hester, Devin Hester's kid. If you don't believe that *all* of this is destined to happen, just take a look:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It's happening. See you on the moon.

Devin Hester's son already looks ready to return the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl for a touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago