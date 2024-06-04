Devin Hester, Steve McMichael select presenters for Hall of Fame ceremony originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears legends Devin Hester and Steve McMichael have made the choice for the person who will introduce them during the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony later this summer.

Both players, along with former Bears defensive end Julius Peppers, were among the seven inductees who have selected their presenters for the event, which will coincide with the Bears participating in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton this summer.

Hester, who racked up 14 punt return touchdowns and five kick return touchdowns during his NFL career, will be introduced by his mother Juanita Brown, according to the Hall of Fame.

McMichael, who was finally inducted after a remarkable career that included a Super Bowl title with the Bears, will be represented by Jarrett Payton, the son of legendary Bears running back Walter Payton and a famed sportscaster in the city of Chicago.

Peppers will be represented by his longtime mentor and agent Carl Carey.

During the ceremony, the presenter will deliver remarks ahead of the enshrinement, and will appear on stage with the players’ bronze bust.

The Hall of Fame Game will take place on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Aug. 3.

