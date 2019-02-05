Devin Hester decided to drag Patriots WR Julian Edelman for some reason originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Devin Hester's got some issues with the latest Super Bowl MVP, apparently.

After Patriots WR Julian Edelman took home the award with his 10-catch, 141-yard performance on Sunday night, Sportscenter congratulated him on Instagram:

Hester wasn't having it, though, as someone in the Bears' subreddit pointed out. In the post, Hester goes after Edelman for his 4-game PED suspension from the beginning of the year, keeping it short and sweet:

Man how you think I would have turned out if I used PEDs ..... but congrats

I mean, sure? Is anyone out there debating what could have been when it comes to Devin Hester? He was very good at football, just like Julian Edelman is very good at football. Going to a third party Instagram to comment on how you'd be better than your already Hall-of-Fame-worthy career if you did PEDs as a way to diss the standing Super Bowl MVP seems like an awful lot of effort for, like, 15 minutes of aggregation fame.

