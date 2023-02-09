Devin Hester’s 10 most ridiculous plays with the Bears

After months of waiting and debating, the day has finally arrived for Devin Hester. The former Chicago Bears return specialist will find out whether or not he’s headed to Canton as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The class will be announced during NFL Honors at 8 p.m. CT on ABC this evening, with Hester and Bears fans everywhere hoping he receives the famous knock at the door.

Hester is once again a finalist for the Hall in his second year of eligibility. After being drafted in 2006 by the Bears, he quickly became the definition of a game changer in the return game. Hester took the league by storm, scoring 15 return touchdowns in his first two seasons, including the opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI his rookie year.

Dubbed “The Windy City Flyer,” Hester flew into the record books. He holds a number of NFL records, including most combined special teams return touchdowns (20), most punt return touchdowns (14), most punt return touchdowns in a season (4), and fastest touchdown in Super Bowl history (14 seconds). Hester spent eight seasons with the Bears before moving on to the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Seahawks.

The dynamic returner faces stiff competition, going up against former stars such as Joe Thomas, Dwight Freeney, Darrelle Revis, and more in his second year of eligibility. As many as X individuals will be selected to this year’s class, all of whom gave the game of football some incredible moments.

In Hester’s case, he was a true gamechanger on special teams. See which moments stand out the most with 10 of his most electrifying, or as Jeff Joniak would say, ridiculous plays of his Bears career.

Punt return TD vs. Broncos (2007)

https://youtu.be/eEYg8RoaVDE?t=93

After claiming they weren’t afraid to kick to him, the Denver Broncos learned just how dangerous Hester was when he scored his first of two return touchdowns against them in one game, including leaping over a fallen Todd Sauerbrun.

Punt return TD vs. Chiefs (2007)

https://youtu.be/eEYg8RoaVDE?t=58

In their home opener following the Super Bowl, Hester quickly gave Bears fans a reminder of what he could do. He faked right and bolted left up the sideline for a 73-yard score.

One-handed TD catch vs. Cowboys (2010)

Who says all the Hester highlights have to be returns? Though he wasn’t lauded as a receiver, Hester had his moments. His one-handed grab in the endzone against the Cowboys stands out among the rest.

First career punt return TD vs. Packers (2006)

https://youtu.be/eEYg8RoaVDE?t=1

The moment that started it all. Hester capped off a dominant team performance against the Packers with his first career punt return touchdown in his first professional game.

Long punt return TD vs. Lions (2011)

https://youtu.be/eEYg8RoaVDE?t=178

Even when Hester can’t hang on to the punt return, he still makes magic happen. He picked up a dropped ball off a booming punt and raced to the endzone against the Lions.

Onside kick return vs. Rams (2006)

Even when the Bears are in position for an onside kick attempt, Hester will still take it to the house. The Rams decided to take their chances instead of attempting an onside kick down late and Hester made them pay for it.

Deep punt return vs. Vikings (2007)

https://youtu.be/eEYg8RoaVDE?t=72

Hester not only caught this deep punt over his shoulder, but managed to avoid half of the Vikings coverage unit with one move on his way to an 89-yard touchdown.

Missed field goal TD vs. Giants (2006)

We’ve finally reached the iconic tier of the list, beginning with the short field goal attempt by Jay Feely. Hester caught the missed kick and did a quick fake of just walking it out, before turning on the jets to go 108 yards for the score.

The Monday night comeback vs. Cardinals (2006)

https://youtu.be/eEYg8RoaVDE?t=20

Another moment etched in Bears lore, Hester completed the miraculous comeback against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football when he zig-zagged down field 83 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

The opening kickoff of Super Bowl XLI vs. Colts (2007)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7HN_d09Ivd8

There’s no debate about which moment should hold the top spot. Hester’s 97-yard opening kickoff return touchdown in Super Bowl XLI will likely never be repeated and stands out as the most electrifying play in his storied career.

