Devin Haney on Jorge Linares bout: 'This is my biggest test on paper'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney talks 1-on-1 with Kevin Iole about his May 29 mathchup vs. veteran Jorge Linares.

Recommended Stories